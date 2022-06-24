Spotify has replaced its Concerts Hub with the Live Events Feed – a new in-app feature which it said will make it easier for users to discover live events in their local area.

The streaming service has sourced the listings from its ticketing partners including Ticketmaster, AXS, DICE, Eventbrite and See Tickets.

Alongside the feed, which Spotify said is a more personalised version of the old feature, it will also launch new features and updates within the app to help users keep track of upcoming events.

Spotify senior director of live events René Volker said, “We know how important live events are to creators and to the broader music industry, and how much live has suffered during the pandemic. With shows coming back, and listeners excited to see their favourite artists perform live again, we think this is the perfect time to explore new ways that Spotify can further support the industry.

“We’d love to be a part of helping the live music industry recover and, even more importantly to us, helping to grow it in the years to come.”

Spotify product manager for live events discovery Sam Sheridan said, “We spent about two years studying the industry, its products, and its users. One of the key behaviours we see is that fans engage with artists on-platform, but then they leave to search for listings online or to even follow artists on social media for the sole purpose of staying on top of their events.

“We think the Live Events Feed is an opportunity to help close this loop. This helps ease the burden on fans, reduces the competition artists need to contend with to stand out, and creates new efficiencies around marketing.”