Beyoncé, Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan and Cardi B agent Joe Hadley is joining Spotify as global head of artist and audience partnerships.

Hadley was appointed global co-head of hip hop & R&B at the Creative Artist Agency (CAA) in February last year. He joined the agency in 2016 following five years at Windish Agency.

The former agent was involved in leading CAA’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Among the other acts he represented were Q-Tip, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Logic, Miguel and A$AP Rocky.

According to the Spotify job listing, in his new role Hadley will be responsible for “Global and North American partnership functions, including defining Spotify’s partnerships with the music industry and our strategy towards targeting audiences and genres with the playlist ecosystem.”

It said the job involves managing a large team across artist, label, songwriter and publisher relationships.