French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Pinault’s family holding company Artemis will buy the financial stake belonging to private equity firm TPG.

CAA said Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett will remain co-chairs of CAA. Lourde is expected to be named CEO of the agency, while Jim Burtson, who led negotiations for CAA, will continue in his role as agency president.

Following the acquisition by Artémis, Temask, an investment company backed by Singapore, will continue to be a minority stakeholder in CAA.