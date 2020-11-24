Just one month after leaving Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Jon Ollier has launched London-based independent booking agency One Fiinix Live.

Ollier (pictured) has retained his clients in the new venture, who include Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Lauv, 2Cellos and JC Stewart.

Ollier started his career at booking agents Helter Skelter before moving to Free Trade Agency in 2008, where he began developing his own roster and working with artists such as Ed Sheeran, JP Cooper and Jamie Lawson. In 2015, he moved to CAA as a senior agent and expanded his roster to include Anne-Marie, Lauv, Calum Scott, 2Cellos and classical star Hauser among others.

The agent’s landmark achievements include the booking of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ tour, the highest grossing and best attended tour of all time. The tour was attended by more than 8.5 million people across 43 countries.

Joining Ollier at One Fiinix Live will be Emma Davis, who worked with Ollier at CAA after joining the company as music touring assistant in July 2015.

Ollier said his focus at One Fiinix Live will be providing a first-class service to his existing clients while investing time and resources into developing new innovations and strategies to maximise opportunities in a post-Covid-19 world.

He said, “It may seem counter intuitive, but I think this is uniquely good time to launch a new business as we enter the next phase for live music. There will be huge opportunities as we create new ways of thinking and I believe One Fiinix Live is poised to play a leading role in that positive disruption.”