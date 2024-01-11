Independent live music agency One Fiinix Live has appointed Bex Wedlake as its newest agent.

Wedlake will be based in the United States but will work closely with the company’s UK team. Her roster includes artists such as Black Stone Cherry, Dance Gavin Dance, Dayseeker, Des Rocs, GWAR, Halestorm, Haru Nemuri, Hoobastank, K.Flay, New Years Day, SkyeChristy, The Subways, and Tiny Moving Parts. She will represent these artists in international territories outside of North America.

One Fiinix Live founder and CEO Jon Ollier said, “We are delighted to welcome Bex to our company. Not only does she bring with her an incredible wealth of experience and a fantastic roster that aligns perfectly with our aspirations, but Bex has time and again spotted and developed new talent with a remarkable hit rate.

“We see Bex as a valuable addition to our team, someone who is incredibly well connected and whose skill set compliments that of the existing team very well. We really feel like we are building something very special here and we are all so excited for Bex to be a part of that.”

Wedlake said, “This industry is based on human connection and innovation, qualities embraced and celebrated by Jon and the progressive team at One Fiinix Live. In just three years they have built an agency that embodies expertise, professionalism, and respect. I am thrilled to be joining such an exciting and forward-thinking company and I look forward to immersing myself and my clients in a culture of inclusivity and elevation”.