One Fiinix Live, the independent live music agency launched in 2020 by booking agent Jon Ollier, which represents artists such as Ed Sheeran and Years & Years, has hired Sean Goulding as a music agent.

Goulding, who will be based in London, has over two decades of experience in live music. He joins One Fiinix Live from the London offices of The Agency Group/United Talent Agency, which he joined in 2006.

The native New Yorker has worked with artists such as Post Malone, Waterparks, Che Lingo, grandson, Princess Nokia, Denise Chaila, and Illenium. It has not been confirmed yet which of Goulding’s existing clients will be joining him in his new role at One Fiinix Live.

Ollier said, “Sean is a real thoroughbred veteran of our game; he is incredibly experienced and knowledgeable but at the same time as hungry and passionate as anyone I have met. We share a vision for the future of business in general and I think this collaboration makes a real statement of intent for both parties.”

Goulding said, “Being surrounded by people courageous enough to venture out independently is precisely where I want to be. That’s the type of energy that will enhance the services provided to our clients as we move forward.”