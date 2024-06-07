Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced that Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin have been appointed co-heads of global touring at the talent agency, which has booked more than 38,000 shows in the past year.

The trio of veteran agents are tasked with overseeing the touring division’s growth and more than 340 employees across music, comedy, and podcast touring, brand partnerships, tour marketing, private events, and crossover opportunities in film, television and books.

The promotions follow Rob Light, who served as head of global touring for more than 25 years, being declared CAA’s MD.

Banks co-led CAA’s London HQ since 2006. She serves on CAA’s internal Agency Board and was the first female executive to receive the MITS (Music Industry Trust) Award in 2018. She is also chair at the Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity.

Roskin and Eaton were appointed CAA’s co-heads of contemporary music for North America in 2015, running the day-to-day operations of the North American touring department and supporting more than 100 agents and 280 employees.

“With the most talented team of agents ever at one agency, and serving the most influential artists in the world, we see unlimited opportunities ahead,” said Roskin, Eaton and Banks in a statement. “The live business has never been stronger nor had more momentum, and artists have never had more ways to express themselves and grow their careers, making this an absolutely incredible time to help chart CAA’s path for the future.

“We’re fortunate to have shared in the success, stability and uniquely strong culture that the department has enjoyed under Rob’s outstanding leadership. Our vision, and commitment moving forward, is to foster cutting-edge ideas that drive the market and ensure that CAA remains the most exciting and empowering agency for the industry’s best agents and artists to thrive.”

With offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, London, New York, Austin, Miami, and Toronto, CAA’s global touring department includes clients The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson, Blink-182, Kelsea Ballerini, Peso Pluma, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Trevor Noah, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and David Guetta.