Event registration technology company, LiveBuzz has been bought by See Tickets for an undisclosed amount.

See Tickets, the full-service ticketing business owned by Vivendi, has acquired LiveBuzz in order to expand its reach beyond consumer exhibition ticketing and into trade exhibition registration services.

The board of See Tickets has been impressed with the technology and expertise demonstrated at LiveBuzz. It plans to invest in the teams and in technology to expand the business further.

See Tickets global CEO Rob Wilmshurst said, ”We are delighted to have completed this transaction and warmly welcome the LiveBuzz team to the See Tickets family. We firmly believe there is huge potential in this acquisition and the efficient combination of both existing operations will provide a powerful operating framework that will be unrivalled and will greatly benefit all stakeholders in the exhibition space in the UK and progressively in the other countries where See Tickets operates.”