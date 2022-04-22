Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has launched Ticketmaster Attractions – a new segment of its business that will offer technology and services for immersive event producers, exhibit operators, promoters and agencies.

The launch coincides with Ticketmaster’s promotion of Alex Berti as UK senior client development director – events, attractions and sport, to drive the area of the business forward.

From touring exhibits to permanent installations, the ticketing giant said the new division will aim to support existing operators as well as new entrants launch and scale their business.

It said the Ticketmaster Attractions team members serve as an extension of an operators’ staff providing “on the ground support and expertise”.

As well as its global distribution and marketing capabilities, the company said it will provide its global fan support system for resolving customer issues. Services on offer also include timed-entry ticketing and pricing tools.

Ticketmaster executive vice president of festivals and general admission Andrew Sider said, “We have partnered with leading promoters and agencies to power some of the most loved global experiences.

“Attractions are an exciting segment with a lot of growth opportunity. Ticketmaster Attractions is built to help promoters succeed. We have designed this solution to offer more than just ticketing and marketing expertise. We’re here to support our partners across every stage of the business.”