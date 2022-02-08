Ticketmaster has teamed with digital platform Redeam to provide bundled travel and live event bookings.

The Live Nation-owned ticketing giant said the partnership means that live event organisers can create packages and promotions that travellers can combine with other experiences as they book their trip. Redeam would then share the offers across hundreds of travel sites in its global network, including Expedia, Viator, TUI Musement and GetYourGuide.

Ticketmaster quoted an Oxford Economics report that found that in the US alone, concerts and live events welcomed more than 142 million out-of-town attendees in 2019. That number included 67.3m daytrip attendees and 75.6m overnight attendees.

Ticketmaster executive vice president of distributed commerce Dan Armstrong said, “With Redeam we can fundamentally shift the way fans discover and buy tickets to live events when booking travel, whether for a vacation or even a business trip.

“People want to book it all in one place – a flight to New York City, a hotel room in Soho, and tickets to a live event. By tapping into the vast inventory that exists on Ticketmaster’s global marketplace, Redeam partner sites can be a true one-stop-shop for fans, and event organisers have the opportunity to reach people as they actively search for events to bundle with their travel experience.”