Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has unveiled its 2024 Breakthrough list, with all ten artists to receive a £5,000 grant for the first time.

The list of UK and Ireland-based artists includes: Bellah Mae, Jazzy, Jeshi, Elmiene, Newdad, Nieve Ella, No Guidnce, Olivia Dean, Only The Poets and The Last Dinner Party.

Ticketmaster UK managing director Andrew Parsons said, “These ten acts have been shining at grassroots venues up and down the country, and we know they have what it takes to make their mark on this industry. That’s why we’re committed to having their backs as they grow, helping with the costs faced on the road and showcasing them to a whole new legion of fans. We can’t wait to see the heights they hit in 2024.”

Previous artists in the Ticketmaster Breakthrough list have included Central Cee, Holly Humberstone, Wet Leg and FLO.