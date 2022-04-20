Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketed live stream platform Veeps has launched a suite of apps to make its shows directly accessible on smart TVs.

Veeps has created apps for Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android, enabling concerts to be screened on TVs without the need to cast from a mobile device, screen share or use cables. Concerts are available on a pay-per-view basis directly from the apps.

It has also announced a series of new streamed shows including Kings Of Leon’s sold out date at The O2 arena on 2 July, Galantis from Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo from the same venue, and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash with the band Conspirators at the House of Blues in Boston.

Launched in 2017 by artists Joel and Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte, Veeps was acquired by Live Nation in January last year.

Madden said, “We think that the future of concert streaming is fans in all corners of the globe having access to every tour, and getting concert streams natively into TVs and phones is a gamechanger for artists and their fans. It puts Veeps shows right next to your favourite TV show, documentary or blockbuster movie and gives live concerts the same viewability and discoverability as any other type of premium content.

“Artists are already out there working and touring, so creating more opportunities for them to reach new and existing fans helps make the most of every tour.”