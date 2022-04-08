Ticketed livestream concert promoter Driift has received multiple award nominations for its Glastonbury, Live at Worthy Farm show.

Director Paul Dugdale has been shortlisted in the category for Director: Multi-Camera at the 2022 BAFTA TV Craft Awards, which takes place on 24 April. He was previously honoured in 2021 with a Royal Television Society Craft & Design Award.

Co-produced by Driift and BBC Studios Productions, and streamed globally in May 2021, Live At Worthy Farm featured performances from artists including Coldplay, HAIM, Wolf Alice, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano and Damon Albarn, all shot on location across the festival site.

The livestream, which was screened in UK cinemas in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, suffered technical issues that meant customers were effectively locked out for up to two hours and unable to use access codes to view the footage.

The event has also been recognised at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in the Virtual and Remote – Best Performance category, as well as the Music Week Awards in the category of Live Music Music Innovation.

Dugdale said, “It’s a real honour to get this recognition. I feel very proud to represent Glastonbury at the BAFTAs, and I’m thrilled for the whole team that the film is being celebrated in this way.”

Drift chief executive Ric Salmon said, “Having become synonymous with livestreaming during the depths of the pandemic, the team remains absolutely committed to pushing this format forward and producing unique one-off events that connect with audiences at a global scale.”

Following an initial series of ticketed online shows for artists such as Laura Marling, Dermot Kennedy and Biffy Clyro in 2020, Driift’s productions have now sold more than 600,000 tickets to audiences worldwide for artists including Kylie Minogue, Niall Horan, Nick Cave, The War On Drugs, Andrea Bocelli, Big Thief and Sheryl Crow.

In recent months, Driift has delivered a hybrid event for The Smile at Magazine London that combined three separate in-person performances with simultaneous livestreams, a St Patrick’s Day livestream for Fontaines DC in partnership with Jameson, a show by Big Thief, and a one-off online show for Westlife watched by an audience of 28m via TenCent’s Weixin platform.