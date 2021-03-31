Glastonbury will host a five-hour global pay-per-view (PPV) livestreamed event from Worthy Farm on Saturday 22 May, with proceeds going to charity.

Filmed across the Festival’s site at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, performers will include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.

Shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the online event will be produced and promoted by Driift alongside BBC Studios Production. The production will be a blend of live music and a spoken word narrative.

Glastonbury said the event will support the festival’s three main charity partners –Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid – and help secure the Festival’s return in 2022.

A limited edition event poster will be on sale, with proceeds going to UK live event production charity Stagehand.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury festival, said, “After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle. It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it.

“There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together.”

The online event will be broadcast in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.

Tickets priced £20, €23, $27.50 & AUD$35 are available at worthyfarm.live.