UK live event production charity Stagehand has raised more than £1m to support live event workers.

The Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund was set up in September and has since issued more than 900 grants to struggling stage and road crew.

Applications for its third round of crew welfare grants of £500 remain open until February 12.

The #ILoveLive prize draw campaign was set up to raise funds and the charity said it will launch a second prize draw on 17 February, with acts including The 1975, Foo Fighters and Jack Garratt donating prizes.

The charity said it received donations from artists, managers, anonymous donors, and organisations including PPL, BPI/BRIT Awards, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, The Co-Op and SJM Concerts.

Funds also came in through its photography sale Prints for Music and a live event session held in December featuring Newton Faulkner and Kim Wilde.

Mike Lowe, chair of Stagehand’s board of trustees, said, “No live show of any kind can happen without the skills and expertise of the army of live events workers.

“I am sure that the live events industry workers who we can help, will join me and my fellow trustees in expressing our massive appreciation for making all of this happen in the most difficult and unprecedented of times.”