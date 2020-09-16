Stagehand, a charity set up by the Production Services Association, is raising funds for a Covid-19 Relief Fund which will offer grants to out-of-work technicians and production staff.

The registered charity was originally set up as a benevolent fund for PSA members 20 years ago. It is now opening up its relief grants to non-PSA members, with the goal of helping as many out of work professionals as possible.

The fund is raising funds throughout September, and will be open to applications for grants in October, when the furlough scheme is set to end.

If you wish to donate to the fund, you can do so at this link.

PSA General Manager Andy Lenthall commented: “We all know that some people haven’t had as much help as others. With government help packages coming to an end, now is the time to decide how we can help those in need.

“People have burned through savings, they’re not expecting work for a year. You don’t have a rainy day fund for that long. This is for people who’ve fallen through the gaps – we want to raise as much as we can from as many initiatives as possible. We’re trying to raise funds through September, and then in October we’ll open up applications.”