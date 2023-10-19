Music charity In Place of War has launched an Emergency Fundraising Appeal to support the distribution of humanitarian aid to communities in Israel and Palestine.

The charity will collaborate with four grassroots organisations in both Israel and Palestine, providing financial support in helping with medical assistance, access to food and water and support with rebuilding infrastructure.

The four organisations – Alrowwad Cultural & Arts Society, The Amos Trust, Jerusalem Youth Chorus and Women Wage Peace – have pivoted from their daily music and arts activities to offer humanitarian support to their communities.

In Place of War is a registered charity in the UK and Ireland and a 501C3 non-profit in the United States. It aims to use music as a tool for positive change in places affected by conflict in the Global South.

In Place of War CEO and artistic director Ruth Daniel said, “During the past 20 years of our charity’s existence, one conflict has dominated our consciousness and in the past ten days, that conflict, in Israel and Palestine, has once again reignited with mass casualties on both sides. The world has been deeply moved by the humanitarian struggle and the need to end this brutal and complex situation and to deliver the peace that the majority of people in the region desire.

“At In Place of War we are moved to create an emergency appeal through which we are calling on fans of music, those who make music and those who are part of the music infrastructure to donate what they can to support grassroots, on the ground organisations in both Israel and Palestine to respond to their critical situation and help bring stability and look forward in building a peaceful solution.”

Donations can be made here.