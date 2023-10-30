DHP Family has announced the 2024 edition of Nottingham’s charity music festival Beat The Streets, with the aim of raising funds to help rough sleepers in the city.

Following this year’s edition which raised £89,500 to provide housing and specialist support, next year’s festival will take place on 28 January at several Nottingham venues including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Bodega, Stealth and Rough Trade.

The total funds raised for charity Framework over five editions currently stands at more than £409,000 – generated from ticket sales and bar income, merchandise and donations.

Since its launch in 2018, Framework estimates that more than 300 people have benefited directly from interventions wholly or partly funded through Beat the Streets.

DHP Family MD George Akins said, “When we started this back in 2018, we had no idea that it would be as successful and well supported as it now is. Thanks to the generosity of everyone who donates their time to help stage the festival and every single person that buys a ticket, it’s proved to be an event that really is making a difference and one we are proud to continue for as long as it is needed.”

Funds from the 2023 edition have enabled the creation of eight self-contained flats in Forest Fields for long-term rough sleepers who have been on the streets for more than 20 years. Previously money raised by the festival has supported the employment of specially trained mental health workers and kept Framework’s winter shelter open through Covid.

Tickets for Beat The Streets are now on sale from £10.