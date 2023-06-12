Nottingham-based independent promoter and venue owner, DHP Family’s efforts to raise money to minimise homelessness is to be recognised with a new block of flats for rough sleepers in the city being named Akins House, after DHP directors George and Sean Akins.

The promoter launched annual fundraising festival Beat The Streets in 2018, which this year generated £89,500 for homelessness charity Framework.

With its head office in Nottingham, DHP Family owns eight venues across three cities including Nottingham’s Rock City (cap. 1,900) and London venues including Oslo (370) and The Garage (600). It also promotes events such as Nottingham’s 25,000-capacity Splendour Festival, in Wollaton Park, and multi-venue event Dot To Dot Festival.

The flats will offer a permanent home with personalised support to help each resident live independently. This includes access to drug, alcohol and mental health support and employment guidance.

Framework CEO Andrew Redfern said, “The contribution of DHP’s Beat The Streets fundraising in 2023 has been essential in enabling this important building project to go ahead. Not only is the sum itself very substantial but it came at a time when the scheme was in doubt had additional funds not been forthcoming.”

“The support for our work with rough sleepers and others, which is expressed through Beat The Streets, is remarkable. By naming our new accommodation Akins House we want to recognise the vision of George and Sean. It is also a tribute to the commitment and support of all our friends at DHP Family and the hundreds of bands, solo artists, technicians, stewards and administrators who have generously given their time and talent over the past five years.”