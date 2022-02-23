DHP Family’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham will expand to a two-day event in July, following a two-year hiatus.

The family-friendly festival at Wollaton Park usually attracts up to 25,000 people but was cancelled for the second year in a row in June 2021 after the extension of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. This year’s edition will be held over two days in July for the first time in its history.

The event on 23-24 July, organised by DHP and Nottingham City Council, will keep many artists from its 2020 line-up along with a list of additional names. Acts include Richard Ashcroft, Anne-Marie, Supergrass, Craig David presents TS5, The Human League, Razorlight, The Vamps, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays and Belinda Carlisle.

DHP Family MD George Akins said, “We’ve really missed Splendour Festival for the last two years, so the anticipation to get back out to Wollaton Park is massive.

“Our whole team is incredibly excited about the line-up but more than anything, we’re all excited about being back at festivals, delivering a fantastic event for the people of Nottingham and making sure everyone there has a great time.”

DHP Family director of live Anton Lockwood said, “We’re very pleased to have kept so many artists from what would have been our 2020 line-up on the bill, and are delighted to add loads of additional names to give those who have kept hold of their tickets something new to get excited for.”

Local creative technology education provider, the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, will again work in partnership with the festival, with the Confetti Stage hosting some of the headline acts.

Confetti chief executive Craig Chettle MBE said, “Teams from Confetti and Notts TV – ably supported by Confetti students – will once again be working hard behind the scenes helping to bring two days of superb entertainment to the festival-goers.”

Nottingham City Council deputy leader Cllr Sally Longford, said, “We know there is always a buzz around the city when this event is announced – it’s a key date in people’s calendars. We look forward to welcoming everybody back to Wollaton Park this summer.”

DHP said existing ticket holders who rolled over can upgrade to the full weekend for an additional £25 and local Nottingham residents are eligible for a discount.