Live music promoter DHP Family, owners of Nottingham’s Rock City (cap. 2,000), has announced a partnership with four-day alternative independent music festival Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering.

Venue owner, festival organiser and national live promoter Bearded Theory will work on DHP’s existing portfolio, which includes Nottingham’s family festival Splendour (25,000) and multi-venue festival Dot To Dot.

Taking place on May Bank Holiday weekend at Catton Park, Derbyshire, Bearded Theory 2022’s lineup includes headliners Flaming Lips, Patti Smith and Placebo.

DHP Family MD George Akins said, “This is an exciting venture between two iconic music names that are a natural fit in terms of music heritage. Richard and the Bearded Theory team have done a fantastic job with the festival, and we’re delighted to be continuing the story together over the coming years.”

DHP Family director of live Anton Lockwood said, “As the UK’s biggest national independent promoter, we value the ethos and spirit of the festival and respect its history. From within our great team, we will bring our knowledge, expertise and industry contacts to the festival.”

Bearded Theory co-founder Richard Bryan said, “We have been looking at ways to improve the event without it losing its ethos, ethics and identity and to gain the support needed for it to continue to blossom, we are delighted to have found the answer with the Midlands favourite music family.”

Bearded Theory co-founder Stephen Blount said, “Our festival future is secure which is great news for all of us involved behind the scenes and the many thousands of our loyal fans who return year after year.”