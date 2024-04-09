Independent Nottingham-based promoter and venue owner DHP Family has raised £81,600 from its Beat The Streets festival this yeart for the charity Framework, which works to help the growing number of rough sleepers in the city.

The live music company’s charitable music festival has raised £490,600 for Framework since it was launched in 2018. The annual event, which took place this year on 28 January, involved various venues around Nottingham city centre including DHP’s Rock City (cap. 1,900), and involved more than 50 acts. All proceeds raised from ticket sales, bar revenue and merch sales were donated to Framework.

A cheque for the money reaised from this year’s event was handed over by DHP Family MD George Akins to Framework’s deputy CEO Claire McGonigle. In return, the charity presented DHP Family with a commemorative platinum disc in recognition of the fundraising achievement and the company’s ongoing commitment to raising funds each year.

This year, the money from Beat The Streets will secure around a quarter of the jobs in the charity’s Street Outreach team, which were at risk due to cuts in Nottingham City Council funding. The Outreach team take to the streets every morning to engage with the growing numbers of rough sleepers, and are at the forefront of the charity’s work aimed at ending homelessness.

Framework’s Chief Executive Andrew Redfern said, “The level of rough sleeping continues to rise relentlessly. Funds raised at the 2024 festival back in January will help us maintain the outreach team who work with people on the streets of Nottingham every day of the year. Three posts are at risk due to cuts in City Council funding and Beat the Streets funding will cover a large part of the cost.”

DHP Family MD George Akins said, “The funds raised each year at our event make a tangible difference to the lives of homeless people in the area, and thanks to everyone who attended, performed at, and worked on our 2024 event, we’ve been able to make another significant contribution to the hard work that Framework do, at a particularly vital time.”