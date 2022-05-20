DHP Family’s charity music festival Beat the Streets raised £76,000 this year to provide housing and specialist support to rough sleepers in and around Nottingham.

The one-day, multi-venue, event returned in-person in January after being forced online in 2021. Since launching in 2018 it has now raised £320,000 in total for homeless charity Framework.

This year’s festival featured 55 sets across Nottingham venues such as Rock City (cap. 2,000), Rescue Rooms (450), Stealth (660) and Bodega (220). Last year’s online edition raised just under £20,000 for the charity.

In previous years, funds raised through Beat the Streets has contributed towards the cost of emergency responses such as the winter shelter. Due to this activity now being better supported by government, Framework said it is turning its attention to long-term resettlement.

DHP Family MD George Akins said, “Putting on Beat the Streets is a labour of love for myself and the team. To be in a position to use music as a force for good is fantastic, we get to give people a good day out and raise funds at the same time for a brilliant charity that is doing such vital work to help people in real crisis.”

Beat The Streets booker Joseph Patten said, “We want to thank everyone who joined us at Beat the Streets. Thanks to the tickets you booked, food donated, merchandise bought, playing the tombola and even buying a drink from the bar, all this has gone to helping us raise thousands of pounds once again to directly help homeless people in need. And of course a massive thanks to all the artists who once again give their time to play for free.”