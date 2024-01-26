Splendour festival (cap. 25,000) in Nottingham has been cancelled due to delays in the council tendering process, promoter DHP Family has confirmed.

DHP said Nottingham City Council issued a festival tender process for Wollaton Park last year, which has resulted in numerous delays from the council’s side.

The promoter said in a statement, “Delivering a high-profile event like Splendour requires more than a year’s worth of planning, and these delays mean we have not been left with enough time to put on the festival.

“We know many of you will be sad to hear this news, but rest assured, we are working hard to bring Splendour back to Nottingham in 2025.”

Last year’s 15th edition of Splendour hosted artists including Madness, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes and Sam Ryder.

Last year was a milestone year for DHP Family, with the promoter welcoming more than 1.5 million people to its events, along with winning Promoter of the Year at the UK Festival Awards.