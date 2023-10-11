UK charity Hospitality Action has raised more than £85,000 for its annual Walk for Wellbeing charity event.

The annual walk, now in its fourth year, is powered by UK hospitality talent partner, mum, in partnership with Caterer.com and Peoplebank.

Walk for Wellbeing aims to raise funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.

Five 20km walks took place in key cities across the UK on 8 October in London, Bath, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow.

Individuals also participated at a location of their choice between 30 September and 15 October, encompassing World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

In London, walkers undertook eight laps of Battersea Park in an event hosted by mum.

The Bath Hoteliers Association partnered with The Bristol Hoteliers Association to devise a walk between two of the regions’ flagship hotels, The Royal Cresent Hotel, Bath and Double Tree by Hilton, Bristol City Centre.

In the Midlands, the route started and ended at Albert’s Schloss in central Birmingham. Hosted by Tonic Talent, the walk also covered parts of Digbeth, the city’s creative quarter and some of Birmingham’s canal network.

Up in Manchester, the 20km route hosted by the Manchester Hoteliers Association passed two water parks, the River Mersey and sections of the Trans Pennine trail.

In Glasgow, Davidson Asset Management hosted the walk which explored Strathclyde Country Park.

Craig Prentice, founder of UK hospitality, mum, and Walk for Wellbeing, said: “The atmosphere at the walks is always incredible. They are a real coming together of a community and it’s a truly humbling feeling knowing not just how much money we are raising along the way, but how that money is providing vital help to those in our industry.”

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, said: “Walk for Wellbeing has grown into one of our most important and successful fundraisers but equally crucial is what a positive experience it is for every single participant.”