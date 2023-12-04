Quick Panda Productions, the Cornish production company behind The Great Estate Festival, Little Orchard, and the Cathedral Masquerade, is to launch a new 5,000-capacity music and well-being festival in Cornwall next year, headlined by UK electronic group Morcheeba (pictured).

Paradhis Festival, pronounced ‘para-dees’ and named after the Cornish word for ‘paradise’, will take place at the Boconnoc Estate in South East Cornwall from 5-7 July.

Quick Panda said the festival will be a mix of music, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and other well-being activities. Headlining the well-being aspect of the festival will be wellness advocate and Californian yoga teacher Shiva Rea.

Festival organisers Ian Whittaker and Ben Hall said, “We always felt that Cornwall has been missing an event that combines well-being and music as there is such a diverse range of incredible facilitators, well-being practitioners, nature enthusiasts and an amazing community in Cornwall that deserves its own gathering to celebrate and share this wealth of diversity. Boconnoc Estate is quite simply the perfect venue to launch this event at.”

Boconnoc Estate has regularly hosted retreats for activities including yoga and art, along with being one of the locations of Paul Ainsworth’s Travelling Feast in 2021 featuring The Human League, Gabrielle and Toploader. It also hosts its own Boconnoc Steam Fair each year but this is the first time the venue will be home to a weekend-long festival.

Quick Panda Productions is a Cornish full-service events production company responsible for events such as Live at Scorrier House. It also regularly curates events for corporate clients including the NHS, Hub Box and World’s Apart.

Other wellness activities at next year’s Paradhis Festival include Sound Bath experiences in Boconnoc Church, well-being workshops and talks by a range of wellness gurus, Wim Hoff workshops, yoga, wild swimming, deer safaris in Boconnoc’s deer park, forest bathing and more across nine venues at Boconnoc Estate.

Other musicians joining Morcheeba on the Paradhis lineup include Scott Matthews, Hang Massive, Facesoul and Indian Man.