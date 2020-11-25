More than 100 prints of iconic music artists, taken by celebrated photographers, have been put on sale in an effort to raise funds for Stagehand‘s Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

The images by photographers including Rankin, Tony McGee and Jill Furmanovsky are usually unavailable to buy but have been put on sale for £95 each. The array of subjects include David Bowie, Debbie Harry, Skepta, Pink Floyd, Neil Young, Florence + The Machine and Fela Kuti.

All proceeds from the sale will go to UK charity Stagehand, set up by the Production Services Association (PSA) to provide grants to out-of-work technicians and production staff.

The prints will be available for four weeks from today, 25 November, via Prints For Music. They are A3 (420mm x 292mm).

Stagehand chair Mike Lowe said, “The livelihoods of people working in live music productions has been decimated by the effects of Covid-19. Every day we hear from people who are struggling and Stagehand is raising funds to help those in most need, with the simple aim of helping to keep roofs over heads and food on tables.”