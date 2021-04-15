Collections society PPL has backed Stagehand’s Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund with a second donation of £75,000.

The fund was set up last September by the Production Services Association as part of music charity Stagehand. A fifth application window is currently open.

The charity, which recently announced it reached its £1m crowdfunding target, has so far issued grants of up to £500 to over 1,500 unemployed live events workers to help with food and housing bills.

Stagehand chair of trustees Mike Lowe said, “PPL and live event production workers are at opposite ends of the music business. It is so heartening that PPL regard the entire business as one ecosystem and at a time when our sector is on its knees, offers help. PPL was the first major organisation to make a significant donation, helping to raise awareness of the plight, as well as kick-starting the campaign and inspiring other contributions.

Lowe added, “PPL’s most recent donation will continue to help live events crew through these extremely difficult times, and it is a very appreciated endorsement for the work that Stagehand is doing. On behalf of the Stagehand board of trustees and the freelance workers who will benefit, our sincere thanks to chief executive officer Peter Leathem, director David Stopps and the whole PPL Board.”

PPL chief executive officer Peter Leathem (pictured) said, “The pandemic has been an incredibly tough time for many, but it has also shown our industry at its best. Stagehand, as well as other hardship funds from the likes of the Music Managers Forum, Help Musicians, the Musicians’ Union, AIM and the BPI, has brought the music community together to help those facing financial difficulties.

“PPL is proud to continue to support these funds. We hope this latest contribution to Stagehand will help crew and production workers while the live industry plans its return.”