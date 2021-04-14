UK live event production charity Stagehand, which was set up by the Production Services Association and has raised more than £1m to support live event workers, said it has opened a fifth application window for its Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

The Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund was set up in September last year and has since issued more than 900 grants to struggling stage and road crew. It has received donations from artists, managers, anonymous donors, and organisations including PPL, BPI/BRIT Awards, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, The Co-Op and SJM Concerts.

Unlike some other funds, those who have already received grants can apply to multiple rounds.

Applications for grants of up to £500 are invited from those that have received zero or minimal support from Government self-employment or furlough schemes and haven’t any significant alternative income.

The fund is open to non-theatrical live event crew, for those in theatre, the Theatre Artists Fund has support available.

Applications are open until Midday on 23 April. The charity said it anticipates high demand and will work hard to contact applicants by 5 May.

In a statement Stagehand said, “We intend to continue fundraising to enable further rounds, once all successful claims in round 5 have been settled. We owe a great deal to those that are supporting our fundraising efforts.”

To apply click here.