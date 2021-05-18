Live event production charity Stagehand has launched an #ILoveMetal Crowdfunder prize draw in aid of UK live event workers facing financial hardship.

#ILoveMetal, which will runs for one month, is offering prizes provided by companies, brands and artists including Live Nation, Sony/BMG, Century Media, Kerrang! and metal band Black Sabbath. Tickets are priced £5.

The campaign is being run in partnership with record label Music For Nations, with prizes collated by UK Metal Merger, a heavy metal supergroup formed to raise funds for Stagehand.

The prize draw includes nine bundles of prizes, with over 1,000 items of metal memorabilia, merchandise and rarities. Each person who enters will receive a free download of the Metal Merger album.

Stagehand said the campaign is a way for the metal community to come together to support live music and “give back to the concert touring professionals who make these life-affirming events happen.”

UK live event production charity Stagehand, was set up by the Production Services Association and has raised more than £1m to support live event workers.