UK live event production charity Stagehand has opened a seventh application window for its Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Applications for grants of up to £500 are invited from those that have received zero or minimal support from Government self-employment or furlough schemes and haven’t any significant alternative income. Those who have already received grants can apply to multiple rounds.

Applications are open until noon on 23 July. Stagehand said it anticipates over-subscription and that it will aim to contact applicants by 2 August.

The fund is open to non-theatrical live event crew. To apply click here.