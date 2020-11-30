Stagehand, a charity that provides financial support to crew and technicians, has partnered with Crowdfunder to launch #ILoveLive; a prize draw campaign involving merchandise from artists including Eric Clapton, Alt-J, FKA Twigs, Radiohead and Florence + The Machine, as well as festivals such as Glastonbury.

The items will be entered into a raffle with the aim of raising £1 million for events industry workers whose careers have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Fans can choose which artists they want to buy tickets for and can increase their chances of winning by purchasing multiple tickets. Raffle tickets are priced at £5 each. The draw is now live and will be open until 6.00pm on 17 December.

Among the many items involved are a signed replica of Nile Rodgers’ 1957 ‘Hitmaker’ Fender Stratocaster, Chemical Brothers’ touring Roland 303 synth and hand-painted lyrics by Florence Welch.

Mike Lowe, chair of Stagehand’s board of trustees said, “We know that when live shows can take place again in financially viable ways, the industry will be extremely busy. Artists, festivals and venues just want to get back to work and the public are hungry to see live entertainment again. No live show of any kind can happen without the skills and expertise of the army of live events workers. I am sure that the live events industry workers who we can help, will join me and my fellow trustees in expressing our massive appreciation for making all of this happen in the most difficult and unprecedented of times.”

Stagehand was founded by members of the Production Services Association (PSA) in 1998.