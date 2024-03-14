Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay will headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, its organisers have announced.

The 210,000-capacity event, which sold out in under an hour, will see Coldplay headline for a record fifth time, while London-born Dua Lipa and US hip hop/R&B act SZA top the bill for the first time.

The 26-30 June festival will also see Shania Twain play the Sunday “legend” set, while other acts announced today, 14 March, include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Idles, PJ Harvey, The National, Disclosure, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, and Janelle Monae.

Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 on the Saturday night, with the only European festival appearance of their current world tour. For Sunday night headliner SZA, it will be her Glastonbury debut.

Glastonbury’s organisers are running a prize draw for 20 pairs of tickets to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict. Money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child. The £450,000 target is set to be far surpassed.

The pioneering sustainability work carried out by the Glastonbury Festival team, including it being powered by renewable energy for the first time last year, was recognised at the Access All Areas Awards, with Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis receiving the Editor’s Award.

On receiving the award, Eavis said, “Everyone is talking, sharing ideas and wanting to move forward. It feels like there’s a lot of [sustainability] progress being made in the industry.”