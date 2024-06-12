Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has said that the event is unlikely to be staged in 2026, with the team taking a ‘fallow year’ to enable the farmland site to recover from the approximately 210,000 festivalgoers who attend the event each year.

In an interview with Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw on the BBC podcast Sidetracked, Eavis said, “I have a vague idea of who might be headlining next year, and then we might do a fallow year after that.

“We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, it gives the cows a chance to be out for longer and reclaim their land. I think it’s important, it just gives everybody a little time to just switch off, and the public as well.

“I know we’re in the middle of it, but it is a lot isn’t it? Then you go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back.”

Glastonbury Festival will take place from 26-30 June, with headliners including Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

The event cost approximately £62 million to stage last year, paid across 922 companies supplying services to the festival. Of this amount, just under £12 million was paid to 258 companies in Somerset.

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis was honoured for services to music and charity at Windsor Castle on 23 April, where he was knighted by Princess Anne.