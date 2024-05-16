ATC Management has made a majority investment in Raw Power Management to create a unified artist management operstion with headquarters in London, New York and LA.

Founded in 2006 by current CEO Craig Jennings, Raw Power Management represents successful rock artists including 2024 BRIT Award winners Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, The Mars Volta, The Damned and You Me At Six.

Under the new partnership, Raw Power’s UK team, including Jennings and commercial director Don Jenkins, will relocate to ATC Management’s London headquarters. This alliance will be mirrored in the US, with the merging of both companies’ Los Angeles-based operations.

As part of the independently owned ATC Group, ATC Management represents more than 60 artists, composers and producers, including Nick Cave, The Smile, PJ Harvey, Yaeji, The Hives, Sleaford Mods, Johnny Marr, Black Country, New Road, Kelela, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Kwes.

Alongside artist management, the ATC Group encompasses live booking agency ATC Live, merchandise company Sandbag, livestream business Driift, ATC Services and ATC Experience.

Brian Message, co-founder, ATC Group and co-manager, Nick Cave, Johnny Marr, PJ Harvey, The Smile said, “This is a significant milestone for ATC Management. Similar to Craig and the Raw Power team, ATC’s specialism is long-term talent development on a global scale – whether that’s breaking new acts or enabling iconic artists to continue pushing boundaries. There’s a mutual admiration of what each company has achieved in the past, and a real excitement of what we’ll achieve together in the future.”

Pictured: ATC Group co-founder Brian Message, Raw Power Management CEO Craig Jennings, ATC Group CEO Adam Driscoll, Raw Power commercial director Don Jenkins.