A Backstreet Boys livestream by 24/7 Productions, which featured a guest Westlife performance produced by Driift, was watched by a record-breaking 45 million Chinese viewers via Tencent’s WeChat app.

Broadcast on 24 June at Rock Lititz Studio, Pennsylvania, the free-to-watch two-hour show was the highest-attended livestream concert on WeChat by an international artist.

Driift said the guest appearance by Westlife, which was broadcast from Smock Alley in Dublin, was tailored for viewing on mobile devices and allowed the two bands to sync up on screen and perform duets.

Directed by Chris Howe, it marks the second time he and Driift have collaborated with Westlife and their management for a WeChat livestream. The band’s previous show in December 2021 attracted 28m viewers. On both occasions the performances were filmed specifically for viewing and consumption on mobile devices.

Driift head of production Sasha Duncan said, “It’s been a real joy to work with Westlife again as part of such an extraordinarily successful collaboration. Achieving this level of engagement in China is unprecedented for international artists, and also highlights the versatility of the livestream format. Whether it’s a high-end cinematic production or a performance like this, tailored for viewing on mobile devices, we’re proving it’s possible to forge a genuine connection with online audiences.”