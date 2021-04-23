UK-based ticketed livestream concert promoter Driift has appointed Sasha Duncan as head of production.

The BAFTA-nominated producer has more than 20 years experience in music TV production, most notably at the BBC where she managed large production teams at Glastonbury (cap. 147,000), the 105,000-capacity Reading festival, the Mercury Prize ceremony, BBC Radio 2 In Concert and the BBC Proms.

At Driift, launched last August, Duncan will lead on all aspects of creative development, production and broadcast and is already working on the upcoming Glastonbury livestream event.

Driift CEO Ric Salmon said, “Sasha’s track record speaks for itself. She is one of the most respected figures in music TV, with vast experience of translating excitement from the biggest live shows and festivals into hugely successful broadcast events.”

He added, “Her knowhow and dynamism is already proving invaluable to Driift as we look to attract the world’s most brilliant artists and directors, and create similar bridges between live performance and this new format we’re building in the global livestream space.”

Duncan said, “Being part of the Driift team has been an absolute joy. The level of creative detail that goes into planning and executing these shows is astonishing, as are the production values, and it’s genuinely humbling to witness the immediacy and passion of audience reactions.

“There’s been a real spark. Obviously the opportunity to work with Glastonbury on the Worthy Farm livestream is incredibly exciting, but it still feels that we’ve only scratched the surface of this format. There’s so much more to come, not only with music but across all other artforms.”