To mark its 30th anniversary, event production agency Event Concept has rebranded as EC with a new brand identity and offering.

Starting out as a lighting company, EC has evolved in recent years from a production company to a full-service event agency, providing live, hybrid and virtual experiences.

EC is a supplier for venues including the V&A and the National Portrait Gallery. In the last year, the company produced 415 events across 134 venues globally for more than 300 clients.

EC has also made key hires and undergone an internal restructure for its 120-strong employee base.

EC managing director Adam Stanley (pictured left) said, “Building a solid bedrock of team members at the core of a business that now houses all aspects of events – from strategy and concept through to production and execution – will ensure deeper collaboration with clients, as well as economies of scale and efficiency.”

EC marketing director Abby Hartley (right) said, “The brands that thrive in the future will be the ones that are the most agile. At EC, we’re not simply rebranding; we’re reshaping our industry presence. Our fresh positioning, brand identity and commitment mark a transformative shift which will enable us to cater to the rapidly evolving needs and ambitions of our clients.”