Creative agency Brandfuel said its founder David Ball (pictured left) has taken on the role of chairman. Sue Sawyer (right), who has been a director and company secretary at the agency for 17 years, has taken over as CEO.

Brandfuel, which has produced activations for clients such as Google, Facebook, ITV and Android, has also made several promotions and filled new roles in all its departments.

Bella Broadbent has been promoted to head of commercial management, with Nik Kolundzic promoted to head of finance, and Fi Weir becoming head of people management.

In Brandfuel’s creative department, Abigail Whitelow has become creative lead, while in production, Alex Pearce has been promoted to technical director, and Karsten Tinapp has become senior production manager.

Ball, who started the agency in 2005, said, “We are very happy that Brandfuel not only survived two of the toughest years our industry has ever seen, but is thriving and welcoming many new clients, which bring with them exciting new projects to the agency.

“It has been really heartening to reward our incredibly loyal team for all their hard work and to make so many well-deserved promotions – none more so than Sue Sawyer, who consistently brings such huge value to our business.”

Sawyer said, “This is an exciting time to take on this role as Brandfuel continues to grow and focus on the varied and ever-changing needs of our amazing clients with live, hybrid and digital events.”