Brand experience agency Yellow Fish has appointed Jess Charles as its new head of live.

In her role, Charles will work closely with the Yellow Fish team to lead the delivery of all live events and ensure seamless delivery across all global activations as well as being part of the leadership team.

Charles will be reunited with David Heron, director of Yellow Fish, having previously worked together as co-heads of the Black Tomato Agency until 2020.

In 2021, Charles continued her agency journey working across a number of key client accounts delivering several live B2B/B2E campaigns before becoming a senior executive producer, leading a team and delivering a high-level sports sponsorship activation for two years running.

Charles (pictured) said: “I’m fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to join such a talented and experienced team at Yellow Fish who are all motivated by the endless possibilities to deliver great work for our clients.

“The industry has evolved so much over the last few years, the demand for creativity in events continues to push boundaries and I am looking forward to shaping and growing the live team for Yellow Fish alongside the senior leadership team. It’s an incredibly exciting time for both us and the industry and I can’t wait to collaborate with our clients and tell their story together through the power of live.”

Laura Pace, owner and managing director, said, “Jess is a powerhouse in the events industry and we are incredibly lucky to have her as part of the team. As an agency we are passionate about delivering events that have a real, measurable impact for our clients. Jess embodies everything we want to do with events – she’s creative, solutions orientated and obsessed with the story. She is also passionate about inspiring and motivating the team. As we grow as an agency and bring in new talent we want to ensure the team learn from the best.’’