UK booking agency ATC Live has hired former United Talent Agency (UTA) agent David ‘Skully’ Sullivan-Kaplan.

Sullivan-Kaplan brings with him an artist roster including Larkin Poe, Steel Pulse, Polica, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Holding Absence, Hollie Cook, and Lottery Winners.

In addition to nearly two decades experience booking headline tours and festivals, Sullivan-Kaplan has secured brand partnerships for artists, such as Chanel, Hermés, Aquascutum, Goose Island and Twitch.

Having started his career at The Agency Group in New York, the American later moved to London, where he played as a drummer for more than ten years in the band Razorlight.

ATC Live CEO Alex Bruford said, “Agents who excel at the job yet are universally liked and respected are a rare breed. Skully Sullivan-Kaplan is one of the few, and his extensive experience both as an agent and as a touring musician have given him an enviable skill set.

“Skully’s dedication to both his artist’s careers and his craft as an agent perfectly align with our values at ATC Live, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the company.”

David ‘Skully’ Sullivan-Kaplan said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at ATC Live. It’s been an incredibly tough year for everyone in our business, but with the prospect of live shows returning this felt like the perfect opportunity to partner with such a dynamic, innovative and independent agency.

He added, “I’m extremely proud to add my clients to such a high-calibre roster, and to join this outstanding team of agents.”