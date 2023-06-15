United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced the opening of its new London office in the heart of the city’s entertainment district.

The new office on 1 Newman Street W1 will house members of the company’s music practice, as well as agents who run the representation services, including production arts, podcasting, endorsements and voiceovers. The location is also a few blocks from Cunard House, the new home of UK talent and literary agency, Curtis Brown Group, which became part of UTA last year.

UTA first established a presence in London, with its 2015 acquisition of UK music practice, The Agency Group. In 2021, the company further boosted its prominence in music with the purchase of London-based Echo Location Talent Agency.

CEO and co-founder of UTA Jeremy Zimmer said, “London is one of the world’s great cultural and commercial centres, and this expansion reflects UTA’s growing investment in bringing U.K. and European clients more opportunities to make an impact around the world.”

UTA’s London office will continue to be co-led by music agents Neil Warnock MBE (pictured left) and Obi Asika (right).

The company said the close proximity of all the UTA-affiliated operations will “foster increased collaboration and make more collective expertise and resources available to clients as well as the broader London creative and business communities”.