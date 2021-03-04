Multinational booking operation United Talent Agency (UTA) has acquired UK-based Echo Location Talent Agency (ELTA), which represents acts including Wizkid, Major Lazer, Chase & Status, Giggs, Pa Salieu, Davido, Marshmello and Pendulum.

As part of the acquisition, Echo founder Obi Asika (pictured) will serve as co-head of UTA’s UK Office alongside the company’s global head of touring, music, Neil Warnock MBE.

Asika will be responsible for driving UTA’s music business and expanding areas including comedy, sports and marketing. He will report to co-heads of worldwide music Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck.

“Obi and his team have built an impressive business and have done excellent work taking their artists to the next level, “said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He is a highly respected leader in the music industry and is well-versed in the global entertainment marketplace. This acquisition further amplifies our efforts to expand UTA’s presence, and I know that alongside Neil, Obi’s leadership, drive, and passion will be a vital addition not only to the UK office, but for UTA at large.”

Based in London, ELTA was founded in 2012 by Asika and represents a diverse roster of clients across multiple genres, with a focus on afrobeats, grime, drill, hip-hop and electronic music.