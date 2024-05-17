Ed Sheeran performed at the Royal Albert Hall’s West London Inclusive Arts Festival to a group of young people in the venue’s Elgar Room.

The performance on Wednesday (15 May) afternoon was the climax of the West London Inclusive Arts Festival (WLIAF), hosted by the Hall, which showcases arts performances created by young people aged four to 19 who have moderate to profound learning difficulties.

Sheeran said, “Everything that the teachers, carers and students are doing here is amazing. Music is one of those things where everyone starts off at the same level, and the great thing about art is that there is no right or wrong.”

Royal Albert Hall director of programming Matthew Todd said, “This was such a special event for everyone involved. We’re delighted to see the festival going from strength to strength, and so grateful to Ed for sharing his time and his talent with us.”

WLIAF founder and lead practitioner of the creative arts at Westminster Special Schools Paul Morrow said, “We were delighted that Ed came to watch and perform with our young people today. We discussed our festival’s aspiration for all children and specifically children with SEND to have access to vibrant cultural artistic opportunities that enable them to be seen and valued, and engender them with a sense of belonging.”