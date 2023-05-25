On the back of its most financially successful year, with a million tickets sold for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour, Kilimanjaro Live has been presented with the Music Week Award for Live Promoter of the Year 2023.

The award is the latest in a string of accolades for the Deutsche Entertainment AG-owned company, including winning Promoter of the Year 2022 at LIVE Awards and Dave Hale winning Best Production Manager at the Access All Areas Awards.

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith (pictured), who launched the company in 2008, said the Music Week award was testament to the dedication and hard work of the promoter’s team: “The entire live promotion industry has endured the toughest of times as we’ve weathered the storm of the pandemic and global financial turbulence, but what audiences demand are outstanding live experiences, and that’s what we’ve been proud to deliver yet again over the past year. We thank all the incredible artists and talent that we’re blessed to work with, and we dedicate this award to everyone working in live promotion.”

Alongside numerous tours, among the major outdoor events Kilimanjaro Live has lined up this summer are the Kew the Music and Live at Chelsea concert series, and festivals including Pennfest (cap. 10,000) and Belladrum Tartan Heart (20,000) in Scotland.