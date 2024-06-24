KMJ Entertainment parent company DEAG has expanded its festival business via a collaboration with Black Mamba, the promoter of German festival Sputnik Spring Break.

Located on the Pouch Peninsula, Sputnik Spring Break primarily focuses on urban, electronic and alternative music. DEAG said the new deal, which will see collaborate on production and infrastructure as well as artist acquisition, is part of its strategy to expand its reach in the “electronic music segment”. It said the German market has a large electronic music fanbase and leads the US in terms of monthly listeners to the genre, with 369 million.

Sputnik Spring Break was launched in 2008 and is now one of the largest festivals in eastern Germany with around 30,000 visitors every year. DEAG said this year’s edition of the festival, which ran 17 – 20 May, sold out. Headliners included Cro, Scooter, Nina Chuba, Tream and Timmy Trumpet.

DEAG now has a festival portfolio that includes more than 30 festivals in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Spain and Ireland, that attract more than 800,000 visitors each year. These include Sion sous les étoiles (Switzerland), the Belladrum Tartan Heart (Scotland) and the Barcelona Rock Fest (Spain).

DEAG group CEO Detlef Kornett said, “We have successfully and profitably implemented our growth strategy in the EDM festival segment since 2019. The cooperation with [Black Mamba MD] Rico Tietze will enable us to leverage synergies throughout the Group and in various projects beyond Sputnik. This is the next big step for us at DEAG to strengthen our leading role in this segment.”