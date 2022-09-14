Berlin-based pan-European promoter, venue operator and ticketing conglomerate Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) has promoted Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith to the role of executive vice president international touring.

The company, which owns Kilimanjaro Live and Gigantic Tickets, said the promotion was part of its strategy for further growth. It has also promoted Oliver Hoppe, MD of DEAG-owned German concert promoters Wizard Promotions, as executive vice president product and innovation.

DEAG said Galbraith will be tasked with driving the development of its contemporary music events business across all its markets.

Both Galbraith and Hoppe will maintain their current roles.

Last month, DEAG reported a 109% rise in revenue to €133.4m during the first half of this year compared to the equivalent period in 2019.

The company said its staging shows by acts including Ed Sheeran and KISS had helped boost its results, as had acquisitions in recent years including Gigantic and literary events production company Fane Productions. In June last year it acquired a 90% stake in UK Live, owner of 1980s festival brand Let’s Rock and other events including the Penn Festival.