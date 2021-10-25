Kilimanjaro Live and Gigantic Tickets-owner Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) has acquired literary events production company Fane Productions in the UK.

The latest in a series of UK acquisitions, including UK Live and Collective Form earlier this year, Gigantic (2019), the Belladrum Festival in Scotland (2018) and The Flying Music Group (2017), the purchase of Fane is yet another step to strengthen the Berlin-based pan-European promoter, venue operator and ticketing conglomerate’s market position in the UK.

Fane, which has offices in the UK and Australia, specialises in producing and curating spoken word events. The company was founded in 2017 and has since worked with a range of publishers, authors and podcasters. Among the talent it has worked with on live events include Margaret Atwood, Malala Yousafzai, Grayson Perry and Dame Judi Dench.

Fane Productions MD Alex Fane said, “After a year of exponential growth and our busiest autumn ever, it’s the perfect time to join forces with an industry leader who understands our business and can offer us the expertise and investment we need to expand our offer within the UK and beyond.”

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith (pictured) said, “Having known Alex for several years we are pleased to welcome Fane Productions into the Kili Group. We look forward to working with Alex for many years to come and expanding and growing the Fane family both in the UK and internationally.”