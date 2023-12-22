The Royal Albert Hall (cap. 5,272) has officially made Matt Todd director of programming, effective immediately.

Todd, who has been acting director of programming and engagement since October 2022, was previously the venue’s head of programming for close to five years.

Todd’s role involves overseeing all performances on the main stage and beyond, the Hall’s engagement work, its tours programme, and the production and technical team.

Royal Albert Hall CEO James Ainscough said, “We had compelling, highly-respected candidates from across the music and entertainment industries. Matt’s strategy for the progressive development of the Hall’s programme of events and activities was clear and positive. And his track record as a team player and organisational leader is strong. I know my colleagues at the Hall are as delighted as I am to see him take on this role on a permanent basis.

“Our vision is for the Hall to be the home of breathtaking moments and lasting memories, for everyone. Matt has the right plan to develop the Hall’s programme so that more and more people will feel welcome and at home in our building.”

Todd was interviewed for the first film in the Access All Areas Explores venue profile series.

In addition, the Hall has confirmed Dave Gamble as the permanent head of programming, reporting to Todd. Gamble, who first joined the Hall in 2015 as Pprogramming manager, has been head of programming on an interim basis throughout 2023 and particularly instrumental in the ongoing diversification of the events on the Hall’s stage during the year, as the Hall has welcomed performers including Cleo Sol, Loyle Carner, RAYE, Digga D, The Compozers and Ezra Collective.