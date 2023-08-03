Talent agency Wasserman Music has announced the addition of four hires to its global team, welcoming Shanae Dennis, Andrew Buck, Andrew Morgan, and Ryan Soroka.

Dennis (pictured top left) joins as London-based agent after building an independent roster of primarily African electronic music artists, including Amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ, Producer/DJs Mellow & Sleazy, and UK Amapiano/Afro House DJ Nicky Summers.

Buck (top right) joins as New York-based VP after 20 years at APA, bringing with him a roster of artists in the rock space, including Judas Priest, Skillet, and Badflower.

Morgan (bottom left) joins as Los Angeles-based agent following a five-year run at Ground Control Touring and a decade at the Billions Corporation. Morgan brings with him a roster of names in indie rock and hit podcasts, including Angel Olsen, MJ Lenderman, Bully, Mount Eerie, Ichiko Aoba, Skullcrusher, Song Exploder, Sunset Rubdown, Wednesday, and Welcome to Night Vale.

Soroka (bottom right) joins as a NYC-based agent after seven years at UTA with a roster of artists spanning multiple genres, including The Aces, REIK, ONE OK ROCK, Beach Weather, LÉON, Boys Like Girls, Cimafunk, Jesse & Joy, Our Last Night, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, and David Garibaldi.

Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive Lee Anderson said, “What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create. We see those qualities reflected in each of these new team members, and we’re excited to have them join our ranks – both for their proven abilities and for the way they complement our unique culture.”